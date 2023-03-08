© 2023 Public Radio East
A NASA rover is giving us a look at the sunset as it happens on Mars

Published March 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A NASA rover gives us a look at the sunset as seen on Mars. The vehicle, called Curiosity, has been exploring Mars for years, and scientists here on the home planet revealed some results. These images show the sun dipping behind a Martian ridgeline. The photos also show sun rays, though there's less of the orange or pink we see. Because of dust in the Martian sky, the sunset features a lot more blue and gray, like a smoggy afternoon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.