Woman files lawsuit after repeated calls about Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST
A West Virginia woman has filed a lawsuit that could become a class action over phone calls she received about the Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit.

Diana Mey of Wheeling filed suit against Levin Papantonio Rafferty Proctor Buchanan O’Brien Barr and Mougey, Principal Law Group, MCM Service Group and John Doe defendants.

Mey said she started receiving solicitation calls to join the Camp Lejeune suit on Jan. 24 from a number similar to hers, a spoofed number. She claims she received four calls that day.

After many more calls over about a week, Mey said she was not interested in the legal representation and asked for the calls to stop.

Despite this request, Mey says she was called back in back less than one hour later to again ask her to sign up as a client.

In her lawsuit, Mey cites the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which is a federal statute to protect consumers from nuisance telemarketers.

