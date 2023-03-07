© 2023 Public Radio East
Why Toblerone is no longer Swiss enough to feature the Matterhorn on its packaging

Published March 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Toblerone chocolate bar is known for its triangular shapes - kind of looks like mountains - and for the mountain on its wrapper, the Matterhorn. But the brand must lose that look because of the Swissness Act, a law that allows companies to use Swiss symbols only if a product is made in Switzerland. Some Toblerone will be made in Slovakia, so the chocolate-maker has to change. It's not a hill to die on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.