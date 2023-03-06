Wisconsin man, looking for a date, put his picture and phone number on a billboard

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Who needs a dating app like Tinder? Robert Siegfried put his picture and phone number on a highway billboard, which labels him Wisconsin's No. 1 eligible bachelor. As seen on local TV, he's got a cowboy hat and also sunglasses, which help keep down the glare of his belt buckle. The sign in Janesville asks local honest women to call or text. Callers get a voicemail saying he loves laughter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.