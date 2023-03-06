Report provides new insight, statistics concerning domestic violence in NC

N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission has released research that provides new insight into domestic and family violence reported in North Carolina.

The report, “Justice Analysis Review: Identifying Domestic Violence in North Carolina,” shows that between 2019-2021 there were 21,199 incidents of aggravated assault and homicide committed by a current or former intimate partner or family member.

“This report presents a comprehensive analysis of reported domestic violence in the state,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. “It will help government and advocacy groups better understand the size and the shape of this type of crime in our communities, so we can develop policies and allocate resources that will deliver impact.”

In addition, the analysis also showed 138,375 reports of simple assault during the three-year period, making it the most common type of domestic and family violence.

“This assessment of domestic and family violence shows the importance of how we count instances of this type of crime,” said Michelle Beck, director of the Criminal Justice Analysis Center. “Our team’s analysis doesn’t just provide a view of three years of data. It sets a framework for measuring the prevalence of domestic violence in our state moving forward.”

The data shows that 71% of domestic and family violence victims in 2021 were women and 81% of domestic and family violence incidents in that year occurred in a home.