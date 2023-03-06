© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report provides new insight, statistics concerning domestic violence in NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST
Gavel and book on domestic violence
iStockphoto.com
N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission has released research that provides new insight into domestic and family violence reported in North Carolina.

N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission has released research that provides new insight into domestic and family violence reported in North Carolina.

The report, “Justice Analysis Review: Identifying Domestic Violence in North Carolina,” shows that between 2019-2021 there were 21,199 incidents of aggravated assault and homicide committed by a current or former intimate partner or family member.

“This report presents a comprehensive analysis of reported domestic violence in the state,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. “It will help government and advocacy groups better understand the size and the shape of this type of crime in our communities, so we can develop policies and allocate resources that will deliver impact.”

In addition, the analysis also showed 138,375 reports of simple assault during the three-year period, making it the most common type of domestic and family violence.

“This assessment of domestic and family violence shows the importance of how we count instances of this type of crime,” said Michelle Beck, director of the Criminal Justice Analysis Center. “Our team’s analysis doesn’t just provide a view of three years of data. It sets a framework for measuring the prevalence of domestic violence in our state moving forward.”

The data shows that 71% of domestic and family violence victims in 2021 were women and 81% of domestic and family violence incidents in that year occurred in a home.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs