Man charged with murdering one child, abusing another

A Goldsboro man was arrested on murder and child abuse charges on Friday after a dead child was taken to the emergency department at UNC Health Wayne.

Goldsboro Police say Umoja Jihad Bryant, 32, was arrested after the deceased 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and an autopsy determined the child died from “multiple blunt force trauma.”

During the investigation, a second child was discovered to have several injuries and was treated at the hospital and released. Officials say the 5-year-old boy lived in the same home as the girl who was killed.

Bryant is charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of felony child abuse in the death of the 4-year-old girl. He was also charged with one count of felony child abuse for the injuries to the 5-year-old boy.

Bryant is being held without bond on the murder charge, plus an additional $1 million bond on the two child abuse charges.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.