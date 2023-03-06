© 2023 Public Radio East
Cooper delivers State of the State address Monday night in Raleigh

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer
/
TNS via Getty Images
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is readying for what is likely his last State of the State address.

The General Assembly invited the Democratic governor to speak to a joint meeting of the House and Senate Monday night in Raleigh.

The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper’s fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda.

A prerecorded Republican response will be carried out by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He is widely expected to run to try to succeed Cooper next year.

