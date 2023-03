A U.S. 17 ramp in New Bern will be narrowed on Sunday for utility work.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the ramp from East Front Street to U.S. 17 North will be narrowed and the shoulder closed so state contractors can install utility lines along the highway. The lane, however, will not be closed to traffic.

The work is expected to run from 7 a.m. until about 6 p.m. on March 5.