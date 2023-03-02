Petition calls on sheriff to enforce law after masked Proud Boys show up at school board meeting

A petition intended to be presented to the New Hanover County Sheriff was started after an extremist group showed up at a school board meeting in hats, masks and sunglasses.

Sponsored by a group called “Citizens for Public Safety in New Hanover County,” the petition is calling upon the sheriff to enforce a North Carolina law put into place to combat public gatherings by the KKK. It was started in response to masked Proud Boys showing up at a school board meeting while the school board voted to change their policy on transgender student-athletes.

The state statute forbids people from concealing their identity on public property in North Carolina.”

An exception was made for public masking for the sake of public health during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Proud Boys are defined by the SPLC and the ADL as a right-wing extremist group, more specifically a “western Chauvinist” group that is “primarily misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”

