Known as the boy in the tent, fundraiser Max Woosey is ready to go back indoors

Published March 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A couple of years ago, we told you about a 10-year-old who started a marathon backyard campout. Known as the boy in a tent in his hometown of North Devon, England, Max Woosey was raising money for a hospice that was caring for his friend. Max made it through rain, heat waves and even a bout with COVID. And he raised more than $800,000. He's 13 now, ready to go back to his nice, soft bed indoors. You've earned it, Max.

