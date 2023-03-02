© 2023 Public Radio East
Is your signature in need of a makeover? A calligrapher can help

Published March 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Cosmetic surgery can fix a nose or a chin, and the AP reports on plastic surgery for your signature. Calligraphers charge $100 or more for a fresh take on a client's name in cursive. Make your signature bold like John Hancock's or like a piece of modern art. One calligrapher says people can reinvent themselves. Some reinventions even come with stencils so you can practice the new signoff.

Signing off, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.