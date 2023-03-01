© 2023 Public Radio East
N. Carolina House Republicans talk privately on abortion

PRE News & Ideas | By Gary D. Robertson, Associated Press
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST
Tim Moore.jpg
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
/
Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presents his bill increasing punishments for violent protests before the House Judiciary committee at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

North Carolina House Republicans are trying to reach an agreement on what kind of additional abortion restrictions they want to get behind in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Speaker Tim Moore said the House GOP caucus was meeting privately to discuss the issue. But he cautioned against expecting quick movement within the General Assembly on the matter and anticipated negotiations with Senate counterparts.

North Carolina bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks. Most public discussion has centered on either prohibiting abortions after six weeks or after roughly 12 weeks.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is a strong abortion-rights supporter who would likely veto any additional restrictions.

