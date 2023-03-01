© 2023 Public Radio East
County officials asking people to weigh in on long term transportation needs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST
A bike tire.
(Photo: Becky Harlan)
Becky Harlan

Carteret County is looking to the community for input on long-range transportation needs.

A public information meeting on the plan will take place on March 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.

Representatives with the county and state Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and accept comments; there will be no formal presentation.

The plan explores the area’s future transportation needs based on factors that include population, economic conditions, traffic trends and patterns of land development.

The study did include bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
