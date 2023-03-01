County officials asking people to weigh in on long term transportation needs

Carteret County is looking to the community for input on long-range transportation needs.

A public information meeting on the plan will take place on March 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.

Representatives with the county and state Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and accept comments; there will be no formal presentation.

The plan explores the area’s future transportation needs based on factors that include population, economic conditions, traffic trends and patterns of land development.

The study did include bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation.