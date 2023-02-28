Child firearm deaths in North Carolina increased more than 120% in latest report

A state task force has released a report related to child deaths and, among other things, it shows an increase of more than 120% in the shooting deaths of young people.

The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force released its annual report, and it shows that in 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina was the highest it has been since 2016.

Between 2019 and 2021, the firearm death rate increased by 120.8%, and from 2012 to 2021, the rate increased 231.3%.

The report also notes that firearms were used in more than 70% of suicides and homicides of children from birth to age 17 in 2021. In addition, the suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 was the highest it has been in 20 years.

The task force shared information from a 2021 CDC student survey, which found just under one-third of North Carolina high school students said it would take them under an hour to get a loaded gun.

The survey shows 22 percent of N.C. high school students had seriously considered attempting suicide.

The full report can be found HERE.