Child firearm deaths in North Carolina increased more than 120% in latest report

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST
Not a smart gun.
LA Johnson
/
NPR
A state task force has released a report related to child deaths and, among other things, it shows an increase of more than 120% in the shooting deaths of young people.

The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force released its annual report, and it shows that in 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina was the highest it has been since 2016.

Between 2019 and 2021, the firearm death rate increased by 120.8%, and from 2012 to 2021, the rate increased 231.3%.

The report also notes that firearms were used in more than 70% of suicides and homicides of children from birth to age 17 in 2021. In addition, the suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 was the highest it has been in 20 years.

The task force shared information from a 2021 CDC student survey, which found just under one-third of North Carolina high school students said it would take them under an hour to get a loaded gun.

The survey shows 22 percent of N.C. high school students had seriously considered attempting suicide.

The full report can be found HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
