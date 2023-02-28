Another delay in Medicaid managed care program for those with developmental, intellectual disabilities

North Carolina health officials have again delayed the start of a managed care program for Medicaid enrollees who also receive services for behavioral health needs or intellectual or development disabilities.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced that it is pushing back the most recent start date from April 1 to Oct. 1 for these managed care “tailored plans” for nearly 150,000 people.

The original start date had been Dec. 1.

DHHS again cited the need for more service providers.

About two-thirds of North Carolina Medicaid enrollees moved to managed care in 2021.