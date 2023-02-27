© 2023 Public Radio East
You could own the hot dog hands from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Published February 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You can now own the hot dog hands from "Everything Everywhere All At Once." That and almost every other piece of multiverse memorabilia from the movie are up for auction until March 2. All the proceeds go to the Laundry Workers Center, the Asian Mental Health Project and the Transgender Law Center. You can also bid on the Raccacoonie and a rock from the Rockverse. Sadly, though, the everything bagel is not up for auction. It went stale. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.