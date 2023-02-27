Why Harry Styles is required to participate in New Zealand's 2023 census

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Every five years, New Zealand conducts a census. Just as in the U.S., questions vary from health habits to gender identity. And everyone, including each overseas visitor, has to participate - even Harry Styles. Harry's on tour in Auckland in early March, so he'll join millions of others in filling out the form. The questions can get personal, but Harry's fans shouldn't get their hopes up. The answers are confidential.

