© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aetna leaders promise smooth transition as state health plan's third-party administrator in 2025

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
Aetna made big changes to its pharmacy networks for 2015.
Aetna made big changes to its pharmacy networks for 2015.

Highlighting Aetna’s footprint of nearly 125 years of operations in North Carolina, the company’s North Carolina market president assured the State Health Plan Board of Trustees last week that work is well under way for a smooth transition as the Plan’s Third-Party Administrator starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Jim Bostian promised better service, better cost control and a better overall experience.

He said the four key members of “the highly talented and dedicated” local leadership team overseeing the transition are all based in the Cary headquarters and have over 90 years of combined industry experience including 41 with Aetna.

The State Health Plan provides health care coverage to nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, and their dependents.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs