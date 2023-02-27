Aetna leaders promise smooth transition as state health plan's third-party administrator in 2025

Highlighting Aetna’s footprint of nearly 125 years of operations in North Carolina, the company’s North Carolina market president assured the State Health Plan Board of Trustees last week that work is well under way for a smooth transition as the Plan’s Third-Party Administrator starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Jim Bostian promised better service, better cost control and a better overall experience.

He said the four key members of “the highly talented and dedicated” local leadership team overseeing the transition are all based in the Cary headquarters and have over 90 years of combined industry experience including 41 with Aetna.

The State Health Plan provides health care coverage to nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, and their dependents.