© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Webb telescope has discovered galaxies that could change our understanding of astro-physics

Published February 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scientists have peered into the distant past. Astronomers say in the journal Nature they discovered six galaxies that existed 5- and 700 million years after the Big Bang - so billions of years ago. Researchers using the Webb Telescope were so surprised by the discovery they weren't sure it was real at first. I guess that's something that can happen with galaxies from a long time ago that are far, far away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.