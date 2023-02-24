© 2023 Public Radio East
One year after Russia invaded, Ukrainians have been transformed

Published February 24, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We're listening to people whose lives were transformed by the war in Ukraine.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

One year after Russia's invasion, millions are refugees. Here's the voice of a 16-year-old speaking with Leila Fadel.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I had to leave because I didn't want my father or me to possibly see each other die in the most horrible ways.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

You shouldn't have to think about that at 16.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Well, I did.

MARTÍNEZ: Many who stayed became soldiers.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Through interpreter) I'm old person, but I'm ready to fight to protect my grandchildren. I can still hold the weapon, and I remember how to use it.

INSKEEP: Ukrainians who stepped up to defend their country included an interior design student who enlisted.

FADEL: What do you want to do? Where do you want to go?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Through interpreter) Wherever I would be sent. I don't care.

FADEL: You're not scared?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Through interpreter) No. Why? They came to our land, so they have to be scared - not us.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Frank Langfitt is part of the NPR team that has covered the war.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Everybody's a different person today in Ukraine than they were 12 months ago. And some people - many people - have risen to the occasion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.