Observing system off ENC coast will gather information about changes in the Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST
(Photo by Darlene Trew Crist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
The deployment team uses an A-frame at the stern of the ship to lift an OOI Coastal Surface Mooring into the water, with guidelines to ensure its movements are controlled.

A team of scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution are in eastern North Carolina to perform initial testing ahead of the installation of an observing system off the coast that will gather information about changes taking place in the Atlantic Ocean.

Researchers at East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute played an important role in choosing the new location for the Ocean Observatories Initiative Pioneer Array.

“The Coastal Studies Institute is excited about the observations that will be made from these instruments, allowing us to better address climate change influences in the coastal ocean, and improve ocean/weather/storm forecasts through data sharing,” said Dr. Reide Corbett, executive director of CSI. “Beyond just the instruments in the water, the new partnerships and collaborations created as part of this deployment will provide the ability to better engage this socio-economically diverse region, with disadvantaged groups more impacted by sea level rise and climate change compared to many coastal regions.”

The team will test two locations to ensure the system works as expected, and the array is expected to be operational in 2024.

Officials say the ocean data collected will help to track, predict, manage and adapt to changes in the marine environment, and coastal communities will be able to use the information to prepare for floods and other natural disasters.

The National Science Foundation chose the location off the North Carolina coast based on input from the science community.

Annette Weston-Riggs
