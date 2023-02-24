NC house speaker, state representative uninjured after car they were in was rammed from behind
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another state representative were not injured when the car they were riding in was hit from behind several times Thursday night.
According to Raleigh TV station WRAL, Moore and Rep. David Willis were returning to Raleigh from Wilson after a few events, when the vehicle they were traveling in was “rammed from behind several times.”
General Assembly police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.