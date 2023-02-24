© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC house speaker, state representative uninjured after car they were in was rammed from behind

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST
Tim Moore
MLewis
/
Public Domain

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another state representative were not injured when the car they were riding in was hit from behind several times Thursday night.

According to Raleigh TV station WRAL, Moore and Rep. David Willis were returning to Raleigh from Wilson after a few events, when the vehicle they were traveling in was “rammed from behind several times.”

General Assembly police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs