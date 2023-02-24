Meeting will offer more information about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will share more information next week about the PFAs contamination in southeastern North Carolina.

In a community information meeting on February 28th in Pender County, DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for “forever chemical” contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

Staff will also answer questions about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

Chemours was ordered by the DEQ to sample for PFAs contamination in private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility.

The company is also required to provide alternate water supplies to people whose wells exceed allowable levels of specific chemicals.