© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meeting will offer more information about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will share more information next week about the PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will share more information next week about the PFAs contamination in southeastern North Carolina.

In a community information meeting on February 28th in Pender County, DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for “forever chemical” contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

Staff will also answer questions about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

Chemours was ordered by the DEQ to sample for PFAs contamination in private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility.

The company is also required to provide alternate water supplies to people whose wells exceed allowable levels of specific chemicals.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs