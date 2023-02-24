© 2023 Public Radio East
Eminem is suing two Real Housewives over a podcast

Published February 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF EMINEM SONG, "THE REAL SLIM SHADY")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Eminem is in a new feud, and he's suing. This time, his beef is with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant from the TV show "The Real Housewives Of Potomac" over their podcast "Reasonably Shady." Em's lawyers argue the pod's title is a little too close to the trademark the rapper already holds for Shady and Slim Shady. Reps for the green-eyed bandits say Dixon and Bryant plan to defend their podcast name. Real housewives versus a rapper? I'd volunteer to host that reunion show.

It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF EMINEM SONG, "THE REAL SLIM SHADY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.