Not long after their wedding ceremony, a N.C. couple said they wanted out

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Not long after their wedding ceremony in North Carolina, a couple said they wanted out. That's because the newlyweds and members of their wedding party were stuck for hours in a hotel elevator that stopped between floors. Firefighters say they had to turn to a rope rigging system to get members of the party out one by one. In this particular case, tying the knot meant the newlyweds were free to escape the early marriage ups and downs and take things one floor at a time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STUCK WITH YOU")

HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS: (Singing) I am happy to be stuck with you.

