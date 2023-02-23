© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Not long after their wedding ceremony, a N.C. couple said they wanted out

Published February 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Not long after their wedding ceremony in North Carolina, a couple said they wanted out. That's because the newlyweds and members of their wedding party were stuck for hours in a hotel elevator that stopped between floors. Firefighters say they had to turn to a rope rigging system to get members of the party out one by one. In this particular case, tying the knot meant the newlyweds were free to escape the early marriage ups and downs and take things one floor at a time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STUCK WITH YOU")

HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS: (Singing) I am happy to be stuck with you.

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.