After it was first recommended in 2015, NC senators push for Billy Graham statue at US Capitol

North Carolina Republican Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis have introduced a resolution to move forward more quickly with the installation of a statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham Jr. at the U.S. Capitol.

Each state can designate two statues of notable people for display in the Capitol, and a state can replace a statue by requesting approval from the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress.

In 2015, the North Carolina General Assembly approved a request to replace the statue of Charles Brantley Aycock with one of Graham, who died in 2018 at age 99.

Tillis called Graham a proud North Carolinian whose service bettered our country and the world.

There are three steps left to get the Graham statue in the Capitol, and the senators say the resolution would force the committee on to complete them without further delay.