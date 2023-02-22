© 2023 Public Radio East
Transportation officials in Spain resign over botched new train order

Published February 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transportation authorities in Spain had a simple mission - to buy new trains for old tracks. And despite warnings, they chose the wrong size. They ordered rail cars too big to pass through some tunnels. Transportation secretary and national rail boss had to resign. The old saying holds - the rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain. Here's a new one - the train in Spain doesn't work, so take a plane. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.