A first edition, 8 gigabyte 2007 iPhone from 2007, sells for more than $63,000

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Whoever says that new iPhones are too expensive should really check out the old ones. A first edition, 8 gigabyte iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than $63,000. Jessica Green, the phone's original owner, kept the phone sealed in its original box, correctly assuming that one day it would become a collector's item. She now plans to use the proceeds from the sale to fund her cosmetic tattoo business. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.