55,000 non-incarcerated felons will soon be eligible to vote in Minnesota

As many as 55,000 formerly incarcerated people in Minnesota will become eligible to vote under a bill that's about to become law. It's part of a broader voting access push in a state where Democrats now fully call the shots. Brian Bakst of member station MPR News reports.

BRIAN BAKST, BYLINE: Even with a major snowstorm bearing down, a large contingent showed up at the state capitol to urge passage of a law giving Minnesota felons a right to vote after leaving custody. Since the 1960s, parole and probation have disqualified thousands of people.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Fifty-five thousand people. Fifty-five thousand people.

BAKST: Non-incarcerated felons locked out of voting in Minnesota tried to regain access in the courts, but failed. A legislative push 20 years in the making ultimately succeeded last night, propelled forward in a state House now fully in Democratic control. Lawmakers sent the felon voting bill to Governor Tim Walz, who plans to sign it next week.

BOBBY JOE CHAMPION: We should not continue to perpetually punish individuals.

BAKST: Senate President Bobby Joe Champion represents a diverse Minneapolis district and helped lead the drive. He says denying voter eligibility shoves felons trying to rebuild their lives to the side and does little to further public safety.

CHAMPION: We know that when people do structured and pro-social things, that good things happen. And why should we deny someone the right to vote? We want them to be connected to the community and a part of the fabric of our community.

BAKST: But most Republicans say with crime a concern, it's the wrong time to reduce consequences, and they sought to keep restrictions for people convicted of election fraud, sex crimes and murder. Senator Andrew Mathews says there needs to be distinctions, like in Delaware and Florida.

ANDREW MATHEWS: People that commit the crime of murder or manslaughter, they have permanently taken away their victim's right to vote.

BAKST: Minnesota will join 21 states in automatically granting voting rights after incarceration ends. Community organizer JaNae Bates, who led those chants in the capitol hallways, says it's personal. Her husband is currently serving time, and she predicts the Minnesota law will invite people back to the polls beyond those made newly eligible.

JANAE BATES: Because there's a lot of folks who actually can vote. They're off of probation, off of papers, and they don't realize that they have the right to vote.

BAKST: Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon says his team is ready to do its part.

STEVE SIMON: This is a really big law change, so we're going to be there with our nonpartisan voter outreach folks, making sure everyone gets word.

BAKST: Other proposals before Minnesota's legislature go hand in hand. Lawmakers could soon make voter registration automatic upon issuance of a driver's license or application for government programs. Advocates say that step will take one more hurdle out of the way for people who haven't had the chance to vote due to their past. For NPR News, I'm Brian Bakst in St. Paul, Minn. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.