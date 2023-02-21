STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New Mexico may become the first state to have an official aroma. A bill in the state Legislature would make green chiles roasting in the fall the signature scent. A state report says the move might increase tourism to New Mexico by drawing visitors away from Colorado. The report says that state only thinks it has comparable green chiles. Colorado was unavailable for comment. I think they all went out to dinner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.