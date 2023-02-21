Large grants will allow Aurora to complete site work on industrial park
A small Eastern Carolina town has received a sizable grant to help support economic development.
The half-million-dollar North Carolina Rural Infrastructure grant, alongside a $750,000 grant received earlier, will be used to complete infrastructure and site development of the Aurora Industrial Park.
The park in Beaufort County will include more than 30 acres of land just off Hwy 33.
The number of jobs expected to be created is still uncertain.