FBI offers reward in substation shootings

The FBI office in Charlotte has announced rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations involving shootings at North Carolina substations, including one in Randolph County.

Last month, someone fired multiple gunshots at an EnergyUnited substation in northwestern Randolph County outside of Thomasville. No outages were reported.

That attack followed an incident in Moore County in December when gunshots at two Duke Energy substations led to a massive outage affecting roughly 45,000 customers.

No arrests have been announced.

Agents are continuing to work with the Moore and Randolph County Sheriffs. Authorities do not consider the attacks to be connected.