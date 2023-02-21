© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC organization protesting the state's effort to renew commercial gillnetting permit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
Gillnet turtle.png
(Images provided by the CCA NC)
/
Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina Executive Director David Sneed said gillnetting is detrimental to endangered species like sea turtles and Atlantic sturgeon.

The State of North Carolina has asked the federal government to renew a permit that allows commercial fishermen to use gillnets.

Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina Executive Director David Sneed said not only do current harvest limits on Southern flounder mean this sort of mass harvest method is unnecessary, but it’s also quite detrimental to endangered species like sea turtles and Atlantic sturgeon.

PRE’s Annette Weston-Riggs asked how the gillnets are allowable when there's a state statute that prohibits harming or killing sea turtles.

“That's a really good question,” Sneed said, “And that's part of the question that we put forth to the national Marine Fisheries Service to, you know, to try to answer that inequity. I mean, that doesn't seem to make any sense.”

Sneed said the use of gill nets proliferated in the 1990s and the permit is, “Sanctioning the use of gear that's no longer needed to harvest the primary species that it's intended for.”

That’s because Sneed says the use of pound nets and gigs, which was the primary gear prior to the rise of gillnetting, is sufficient for commercial fisherman to pull in a substantial catch within current harvest limits.

He said the nets have also contributed to the decline in the Southern flounder population along the eastern North Carolina coast.

Last week, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced that there would be no recreational spring Southern Flounder season in ENC.

Read more: NWRC: No spring recreational season for Southern Flounder in NC

Public comment on the permit renewal is open through Wednesday, February 22. Those comments can be submitted HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs