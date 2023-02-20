© 2023 Public Radio East
Jedi mastery was on full display in France, where lightsaber dueling is a sport

Published February 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The force was on full display recently.

(SOUNDBITE OF LIGHTSABERS WHOOSHING)

MARTÍNEZ: France hosted 60 Jedi apprentices in a lightsaber duel championship this past weekend. A chance at Jedi mastery was at stake. The event came four years after lightsaber dueling was recognized as a sport in France. However, it's been a way of life on the planet of Coruscant since 1999. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.