Employees with developmental disabilities awarded back pay after they were paid below minimum wage

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $38,891 in back wages for 55 adult employees with developmental disabilities after finding their employer Nova I.C. Inc. -- a Goldsboro non-profit -- had not renewed their federal certification to pay them subminimum wages but continued to do so.

Federal law allows employers to pay a below minimum wage to workers with disabilities if they also provide them with resources, like career counseling and referrals and access to competitive integrated employment.

NOVA told investigators that janitorial, cleaning, lawn services and clerical work that was performed by workers with disabilities was part of their education and rehabilitation program and not actual hours worked.

Instead of paying them wages as required, the firm paid a bi-weekly allowance of $20 even though the same type of work was listed in their previous certificate as work.

NOVA I.C. Inc. places its workers in various trades like lawn care, cleaning and maintenance at residential homes in and around Goldsboro, Greenville and Warsaw.