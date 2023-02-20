20 new U.S. Citizens naturalized at historic NC county courthouse

About 20 people became U.S. citizens on Friday in a naturalization ceremony at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.

The ceremony was conducted by the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina.

Congress passed the first naturalization act in 1790.

Today, 14% of the nation’s residents are foreign-born, over half of whom are naturalized U.S. citizens.

More than 224,000 people were naturalized in 2022, a 12% increase from 2021.