© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plans are underway to unite a cat in Kansas with it owners in Florida

Published February 17, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. A local resident of Prairie Village, Kan., recently found a stray cat and decided to get it scanned. The cat's microchip revealed that it belonged to a family in Miami, Fla. Police say Lucky the cat had been missing for two years. And how it made the 1,400-mile journey from Florida to Kansas is unknown. Plans are underway to reunite Lucky with its owner. Curiosity, it seems, can also save the cat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.