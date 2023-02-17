Plans are underway to unite a cat in Kansas with it owners in Florida

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. A local resident of Prairie Village, Kan., recently found a stray cat and decided to get it scanned. The cat's microchip revealed that it belonged to a family in Miami, Fla. Police say Lucky the cat had been missing for two years. And how it made the 1,400-mile journey from Florida to Kansas is unknown. Plans are underway to reunite Lucky with its owner. Curiosity, it seems, can also save the cat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.