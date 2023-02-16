© 2023 Public Radio East
NC DMV allocating more time for walk-in customers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
NC DMV
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes meant to reduce wait times and make visits to the DMV more convenient.

Beginning May 1, appointments will only be available in the mornings; after noon, all customer services will be provided on a walk-in basis.

Walk-in customers can still come in for morning-hour service and will be seen if there is time between scheduled appointments or if a customer with an appointment is a no-show.

In addition, a new feature will soon be available web page of each NCDMV office location, showing the estimated wait time for customers.

