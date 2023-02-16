More than 100 NC arrests so far after hits from DNA samples submitted to CODIS

North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have made more than 100 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence and receiving hits from DNA samples submitted to CODIS.

CODIS is the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases and Attorney General Josh Stein said law enforcement agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.

Nearly 85 percent of the arrests have been made since 2017.

Stein said testing DNA solves crimes, gives victims and survivors their day in court, and gets dangerous criminals off the streets.

Law enforcement in North Carolina have made arrests related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, statutory rape of a child, sex offenses, and crimes against children, among others.

These arrests are from both cold cases and more recent offenses.