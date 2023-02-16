© 2023 Public Radio East
More than 100 NC arrests so far after hits from DNA samples submitted to CODIS

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
Artist's representation of DNA.
iStockphoto.com
North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have made more than 100 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence and receiving hits from DNA samples submitted to CODIS.

CODIS is the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases and Attorney General Josh Stein said law enforcement agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.

Nearly 85 percent of the arrests have been made since 2017.

Stein said testing DNA solves crimes, gives victims and survivors their day in court, and gets dangerous criminals off the streets.

Law enforcement in North Carolina have made arrests related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, statutory rape of a child, sex offenses, and crimes against children, among others.

These arrests are from both cold cases and more recent offenses.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
