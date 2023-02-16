Draft rules would require home sellers to provide more information to buyers about past flood damages and risk

The North Carolina Real Estate Commission has agreed to draft rules that would require home sellers to provide more information to buyers about past flood damages and flood risk.

The vote came in response to a petition by environmental and social justice groups seeking to add flood-related questions to the state's real estate disclosure form.

About one-third of U.S. states have no disclosure rules, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, which joined the petition.

In a report last year, the group said more than 290,000 single-family homes in North Carolina have past flood damage – both at the coast and inland.