'I can dream it, but I can't afford it': Iranians on their bleak economy

The spark that set off months of protests in Iran was the death of 20-year-old Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. A big part of the fuel was a widespread sense of hopelessness with the country's economy.

Iranians in bazaars and in corner stores told NPR that it is a struggle just to secure the basics: housing, food, transportation.

Some blame heavy U.S. sanctions, others point to mismanagement by the Iranian regime.

