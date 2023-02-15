© 2023 Public Radio East
'I can dream it, but I can't afford it': Iranians on their bleak economy

By Connor Donevan,
Courtney DorningFatma TanisMary Louise Kelly
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
A carpet trader from Qom in the Tehran Grand Bazaar, Feb. 8, 2023.
Marjan Yazdi for NPR
A carpet trader from Qom in the Tehran Grand Bazaar, Feb. 8, 2023.

The spark that set off months of protests in Iran was the death of 20-year-old Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. A big part of the fuel was a widespread sense of hopelessness with the country's economy.

Iranians in bazaars and in corner stores told NPR that it is a struggle just to secure the basics: housing, food, transportation.

Some blame heavy U.S. sanctions, others point to mismanagement by the Iranian regime.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Fatma Tanis
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
