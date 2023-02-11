Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

The Iranian regime's celebration of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution came at a restive moment.

The country has seen widespread protests in the months since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police – protests that have included chants of "death to the dictator!" and calls for the end of Iran's theocratic regime.

Some of the Iranians who are out on revolution day tell NPR they want to see changes from their government, but not its overthrow.

Other Iranians skipped the festivities. One told NPR that she doesn't expect the regime will survive another two years.

