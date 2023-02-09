© 2023 Public Radio East
NC film 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' debuts in theaters tonight at Wilmington red carpet event

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST
Ginger Mordeciello stars in Jonathan Landau's "The Devil's Stomping Ground", a film produced entirely in North Carolina.

In Wilmington, the red carpet will be rolled out tomorrow for a film made entirely in North Carolina. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” (2022) sold out at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington. Following the film’s theatrical opening at Pointe 14 Theatre is a Q&A.

The film follows 15 college film students, who’ve set off to the real place in rural NC known as "The Devil's Stomping Ground" to shoot their senior short project. Their footage was found the next day.

Jonathan Landau, the film’s director, writer, producer and editor, and also the owner of Brand Spanking New Productions says the film shows independent filmmakers can compete with big production houses.

The film will be shown in North Carolina-owned Stone Theaters across North and South Carolina.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
