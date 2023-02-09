NC film 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' debuts in theaters tonight at Wilmington red carpet event

In Wilmington, the red carpet will be rolled out tomorrow for a film made entirely in North Carolina. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” (2022) sold out at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington. Following the film’s theatrical opening at Pointe 14 Theatre is a Q&A.

The film follows 15 college film students, who’ve set off to the real place in rural NC known as "The Devil's Stomping Ground" to shoot their senior short project. Their footage was found the next day.

Jonathan Landau, the film’s director, writer, producer and editor, and also the owner of Brand Spanking New Productions says the film shows independent filmmakers can compete with big production houses.

The film will be shown in North Carolina-owned Stone Theaters across North and South Carolina.