Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., freed a child from a cake pan

Published February 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., are being praised for saving a child from a cake pan. It all started when a 2-year-old named Quinnley was playing with an angel food cake pan with a detachable bottom that had been removed. Quinnley put her head through the pan, and got stuck. Her mother tried but couldn't get her head out, so she called in firefighters, who used tin snips to free the toddler. Don't worry, Quinnley's just fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.