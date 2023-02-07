© 2023 Public Radio East
A stowaway frog triggered an alarm at Harrisburg's International Airport

Published February 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Airport security guards are trained to look closely at your baggage. They search for anything suspicious that jumps out at them, especially if it jumps out at them. In Harrisburg, Pa., the TSA discovered a frog. It apparently stowed away in a checked bag. And live animals are not allowed, which is really too bad because if only the frog could have flown, just think of how it could brag to its friends about the size of that leap. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.