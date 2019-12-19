'Star Wars,' The Trilogy That NPR Turned Into Radio Drama

© 2023 Public Radio East
By Steve Inskeep,
David Greene
Published December 19, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST
Mark Hamill takes off his storm trooper helmet in a scene from the film <em>Star Wars</em>.
Archive Photos
/
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
Mark Hamill takes off his storm trooper helmet in a scene from the film Star Wars.

The ninth episode of Star Wars blasts into theaters this weekend, more than 40 years since the release of George Lucas' original hit movie. Back then, NPR got in on Star Wars saga action, creating a radio drama of that original episode.

In 1981, George Lucas sold the radio rights for $1, and the network partnered with the University of Southern California theater program to produce it. The production was an overwhelming success, and NPR went on to do radio versions of all the movies in the original trilogy.

