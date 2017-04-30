Reporters Gather For White House Correspondents' Dinner

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

President Trump traveled to Pennsylvania yesterday to celebrate his a hundredth day in the White House. And he reminded his cheering crowd where he could have been instead, back in a Washington ballroom with hundreds of journalists and celebrities.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' Dinner - without the president.

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: For almost 40 years, the sitting president has joined the White House Correspondents' Association for their annual gala. It's a charity event. They hand out scholarships to aspiring journalists. But let's be honest, it's basically a televised black-tie roast.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER BROADCAST)

HASAN MINHAJ: You know, Donald Trump doesn't drink - right? - does not touch alcohol, which is oddly respectable. But think about that...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's Hasan Minhaj who hosted this year's event.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER BROADCAST)

MINHAJ: ...That means...

(LAUGHTER)

MINHAJ: ...Every statement, every interview, every tweet - completely sober.

(LAUGHTER)

MINHAJ: How is that possible?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Minhaj is a self-described Indian-American Muslim kid and a correspondent for "The Daily Show."

(SOUNDBITE OF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER BROADCAST)

MINHAJ: I would say it is an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this. So of course...

(LAUGHTER)

MINHAJ: ...It lands in the hands of an immigrant. It's how it always goes down.

(APPLAUSE)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So there was programming, presidential counterprogramming and then some counter-counterprogramming.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "NOT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER")

SAMANTHA BEE: Oh, my God.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yep, that's comedian Samantha Bee who hosted her very own straightforwardly titled, "Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "NOT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER")

BEE: I know it looks like we have a cash bar tonight. But as I promised you in the invitation, at a later date, I will get Mexico to pay for all your drinks.

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So something for everybody.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER BROADCAST)

MINHAJ: Goodnight. I love you. Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Thank you. God bless you. Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "NOT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER")

BEE: Play us out. Play us out. What does that mean, play us out?

(LAUGHTER)

BEE: You know what, [expletive]? [Expletive]. We'll do it live.

(SOUNDBITE OF TREME BRASS BAND'S SONG, "BIG CHIEF") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

