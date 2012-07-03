Medieval Pork Pie A Hit In 'Morning Edition' Contest

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And before kicking off Pie Week, MORNING EDITION sponsored a pie contest here in the office. One of our winners was science editor Maria Godoy, who baked a medieval pork pie.

MARIA GODOY, BYLINE: It was a sweet and savory dish made of ground pork and currants, dates and honey. And then I got these dragon figurines breathing flames to sort of guard the dish.

MONTAGNE: Maria was inspired by the fantasy novel and HBO series "Game of Thrones."

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME MUSIC, "GAME OF THRONES")

MONTAGNE: The series conjures up a fantasy world based on medieval England where regions and families fight for dominance. The show inspired a cookbook written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer. It's called "A Feast of Fire and Ice." Maria says that's where she found that pie recipe and others.

GODOY: Foods like sweet lemon cakes and warm pork pies and mulled wine. And the authors decided to go back into medieval cookbooks and find authentic recipes for these meals.

