Robin Rogers Dies: Blues Singer Felt Blessed

Robin Rogers, who was on Weekend Edition Saturday just last week to talk about her new CD, Back in the Fire, died at her home in North Carolina Friday. She was 55 and had terminal liver cancer.

When she got sick, blues musicians all over North Carolina sang to raise money for her medical care.

"I've learned that time is fleeting," she said. "You need to do everything you can do while you have a chance."

We're glad we got the chance to talk to her.

