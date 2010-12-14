Holbrooke On Meeting 'Evil Incarnate' In Serbia

Richard Holbrooke, an American diplomat who engineered the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the war in the Balkans, died on Monday. He was 69.

In 1998, Holbrooke spoke to Terry Gross about a 13-hour negotiation he led with Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic -- two indicted war criminals who led the Bosnian Serbs. He said it was the only time in his life that he felt like he was "in the presence of evil, incarnate evil."

