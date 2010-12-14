© 2023 Public Radio East
Holbrooke On Meeting 'Evil Incarnate' In Serbia

Fresh Air
Published December 14, 2010 at 11:37 AM EST

Richard Holbrooke, an American diplomat who engineered the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the war in the Balkans, died on Monday. He was 69.

In 1998, Holbrooke spoke to Terry Gross about a 13-hour negotiation he led with Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic -- two indicted war criminals who led the Bosnian Serbs. He said it was the only time in his life that he felt like he was "in the presence of evil, incarnate evil."

